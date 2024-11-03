Lille forward Jonathan David is widely expected to seal a free transfer in the summer once his contract with the Ligue 1 expires, and yet, Juventus could still it difficult to compete for his signature from a financial perspective.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the deadliest and most consistent goalscorers in the French top flight over the past few years, so it’s past time he makes a move to a more prestigious club.

But although his expected switch won’t warrant a transfer fee, Juventus could find themselves priced out, explains Marco Barzaghi (via JuventusNews24). The Italian journalist reveals the “frightening” economic requests made by David and his entourage.

The Canada international is reportedly gunning for a net salary of 6 million euros per year, in addition to a signing-on fee worth 10 million euros.

As the source explains, Juventus and the other Serie A clubs will find it hard to remain in the running, as these figures could be unattainable. This would give a significant advantage for the Premier League club who have the financial means to satisfy the player’s requests.

The Bianconeri have been heavily linked with the Lille striker in recent months. Some consider him the right profile to join Dusan Vlahovic in a move that would strengthen the club’s meager attacking department, while others believe the Canadian would be the right profile to replace the Serbian who has yet to renew his Juventus contract (expiring in June 2026).

In any case, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will be monitoring David closely on Tuesday night, as Lille happens to be Juve’s next opponent. The Ligue 1 side will host the Old Lady in the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

This season, the Brooklyn native has netted 12 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions, consolidating his role as Lille’s main talisman.