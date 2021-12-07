Why Juventus could be worthy outsiders for the Champions League

Juventus are currently struggling domestically, but their Champions League hopes are very much alive.

The Old Lady have failed to find consistency in Serie A, and that has seen them drop right out of the title race at this early stage of the season, while in Europe we have been impressive.

We were amongst the first teams to seal their place in the knockout rounds of the competition, beating the Champions League holders Chelsea when they were in peak form in Turin to get over the line.

We have since given up top spot after the Blues got their revenge at Stamford Bridge, but as we get into the deep end of the tournament, we have to represent big value with some of the best betting apps uk to win the competition.

Max Allegri’s side has shown glimpses of form so far, but are still adjusting to the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo as well having to find the balance in the side, all whilst juggling various injury absences.

I can’t help but believe that the team will find their form in the new year however, and with our side not currently in with a shot of winning the scudetto, that could allow us to throw extra into our European exploits.

We saw in 2012 when Chelsea had seen themselves drop right out of contention for the league, ending the season in sixth in the English division, that they were able to save their best performances for Europe, and there is no reason why this crop of players couldn’t do something similar.

We have experienced players who were instrumental in winning Euro 2020 in the summer, while we have world class talents such as Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala and Manuel Locatelli who can all take games by the scruff of their neck, and combined they can do so much more.

I believe in these players, with many of them with the potential to be top talents with the right coaching, and we already know from previous years that Allegri knows how to win.

I’m not saying that this could be easy, or that we deserve to be a shorter price than the huge odds we are currently ranked as, but I believe that you could regret not taking the astonishing value on our side to win the competition, or you could even back them each way with a pay-out should we reach the final.

Do you believe this team of players could finish the campaign with a flourish and challenge the best in Europe?