Why Juventus could delay giving a new deal to Huijsen

Juventus is keen to tie Dean Huijsen to a new deal as he develops into a decent defender and has been compared to Matthijs de Ligt.

The youngster is just 17, yet there is so much interest in his signature now, which shows he is a terrific talent and Juve wants to keep him.

Because he is not 18, they can only give him a short-term deal to keep him at the club, but Juve wants more.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is delaying offering him a new contract until when he can sign a long-term deal and they will tie him down for around five more seasons.

Juve FC Says

Clubs are already circling Huijsen, so we must be smart in negotiations with his entourage, knowing that some clubs have already started speaking with them.

The Dutchman seems settled in Turin, which will help us to keep him, but we must work hard and ensure we do not give space for another suitor to convince him to leave and start playing for them.

If he does well in our Next Gen team, that could earn him a promotion to the senior squad by next season.