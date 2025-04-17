A report in the Italian media reveals a key reason that could prompt Juventus to entrust Igor Tudor with a permanent role instead of pursuing Antonio Conte.

The Bianconeri appointed the Croatian last month as a replacement for Thiago Motta who lost the plot in the middle of his first campaign in Turin.

Tudor was considered a safe choice as he is already familiar with the atmosphere at Contanissa, having spent several years at the club during his playing days, and more recently serving as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 campaign.

Moreover, the 46-year-old was willing to accept a four-month deal, while others, like Roberto Mancini, would have only joined on a long-term deal.

Nevertheless, Tudor is gradually winning over the management and the fanbase, as the team is swiftly showing encouraging signs under his stewardship. In addition to the improved results, Juventus are also displaying more tenacity and determination while playing a more direct brand of football.

Getty Images

Hence, the 46-year-old’s candidacy for next season has been gaining steam. It should be noted that his contract includes a renewal option, but only the club can activate it.

According to La Repubblica via IlBianconero, Juventus are now seriously considering keeping Tudor for next season.

In recent weeks, Conte has been heavily linked with a return to Turin. The former Juventus captain and manager has been enjoying a prosperous first campaign at Napoli, but some reports claimed that his tense relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis could push him out of the Stadio Maradona.

Nevertheless, the source reveals that Conte would command triple the salary of Tudor, which is certainly a significant detail.

So between the team’s improved form and his affordable cost, Tudor could be destined to stay in Turin, but securing Champions League remains an uncompromisable objective.