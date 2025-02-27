A report in the Italian press explains why signing Victor Osimhen might not necessarily be a distant dream for Juventus after all.

The Nigerian cemented himself as one of the best strikers in the world over the past few years. Between 2020 and 2024, he was a devastating force for Napoli, spearheading the club’s charge towards a historic Scudetto title in 2022/23.

But following a complicated campaign, the rapport between the striker and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis reached an all-time low, so the player was placed on the market last summer.

Osimhen was hoping for a transfer to the Premier League, or perhaps Paris Saint-Germain, but that did not materialise. Instead, he had to accept a loan move to Galatasaray to avoid spending the campaign on the sidelines.

Therefore, the two parties will be looking to find a definitive solution next summer, as the Partenopei have no intentions of reinstating the bomber in Antonio Conte’s squad. While this situation has alarmed several clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus are also in the fray.

But according to IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants must not be ruled out of the race.

Although De Laurentiis would loathe to sanction the sale of his most prized asset to his arch-rivals, a release clause could force his hand. Juventus, or any other suitor for that matter, would only have to splash 75 million euros to activate this clause.

Moreover, the source reveals an important advantage that could play in the Old Lady’s favour, that is the much-debated Growth Decree.

While the Italian government has abolished this decree last year, it remains applicable to players who are already taking advantage of it, including Osimhen. This regulation allows Italian clubs to save 50% or more on taxes related to player wages when signing athletes from abroad.

So as the source reveals, if Juventus were to hand Osimhen a yearly net salary of 10 million euros, his gross wages would be €13 million rather than €20M.