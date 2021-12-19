Why Juventus could opt against the signing of Icardi

Since the player’s time in Italy, Mauro Icardi and Juventus shared a love-hate relationship.

Despite the Old Lady’s domestic dominance at the time, the striker often found the back of the net against the Bianconeri – even during his early years at Sampdoria.

But on the other hand, Juve’s management repeatedly tried to lure the Argentine towards Turin.

Following an ugly raw at Inter during the 2018/19 campaign, Icardi ended up joining Paris Saint Germain. However, his time in the French hasn’t been entirely successful.

The 28-year-old has a frosty relationship with his new teammate Lionel Messi, and often finds himself as an outcast in favor of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

Therefore, the former Inter captain is contemplating a January exit, and Juventus are surely put on alert.

But according to Corriere della Sera via TuttoJuve, the Old Lady could opt against the signing of the Argentine bomber due to a recent tax scandal.

The player and his wife (and agent) Wanda Nara are allegedly involved in an investigation related to money laundering, institutional violence and corruption in Buenos Aires.

Juve FC say

Although Icardi and Wanda are yet to be convicted with the reported accusations, the charges are serious enough to alarm Juventus.

After all, the club already has its fair share of controversies and investigations at the moment.

However, the Bianconeri are desperate for a new striker who can lift their stats in front of goal.

So if Icardi manages to somehow clear his name from the ugly accusations soon enough, then he could be one of the more realistic targets for Federico Cherubini and company.