Jonathan Clauss of Nice has become the latest right-back to be linked with a move to Juventus during the current transfer window. The Bianconeri are actively exploring the market for reinforcements as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

With the likely departure of Timothy Weah, Juventus has identified the right-back position as an area requiring urgent attention. Weah has struggled to secure playing time since Igor Tudor took charge in Turin, and his future at the club appears increasingly uncertain.

Timothy Weah Set for Exit

Initially expected to join Nottingham Forest, Weah now seems more likely to return to France, with Olympique Marseille emerging as a potential destination. Should the move materialise, Juventus will be compelled to bring in a new defender to fill the gap on the right side of their back line.

Several names have reportedly been considered, but Clauss is understood to be climbing the list of priorities. Despite being 32 years old, his experience and composure at the back are seen as valuable assets for a team with ambitions both domestically and in Europe. His maturity and reliability could make him a steady presence in a defence that may undergo several changes this summer.

Clauss Considered Cost-Effective Choice

According to Il Bianconero, one of the main reasons Clauss is gaining traction as a transfer target is his affordability. Compared to other names on Juventus’s shortlist, the Frenchman is viewed as a more financially viable option.

The report suggests that Juventus’s transfer strategy includes securing players who can deliver consistent performances without placing a significant burden on the club’s budget. Clauss fits that profile well, providing a balance of quality and cost-effectiveness as the club looks to reinforce its squad with smart, strategic acquisitions.

In summary, with Weah seemingly on his way out, Clauss has emerged as a strong candidate to replace him. Juventus will be hoping that the Nice defender can provide the right combination of experience and value as they prepare for the challenges ahead.