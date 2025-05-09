Rasmus Hojlund is facing a difficult spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, despite previously impressing during his time in Serie A with Atalanta. The Danish forward had just one season in Italy before making the move to England, and it now appears that the Premier League may not suit his style of play.

Juventus Consider a Return to Serie A for Hojlund

Juventus are monitoring the situation closely and believes that a return to Italy could reignite Hojlund’s form. The Bianconeri are in search of a new striker who can bring more consistency and attacking power to the squad, and Hojlund is considered one of their prime candidates.

Despite his current lack of goals in England, Juventus believe that the striker still holds great potential. They are convinced he would fit into their system more effectively and could rediscover the form that made him such an attractive prospect during his spell at Atalanta.

One of the advantages of targeting Hojlund is his wage structure. The Bianconeri are actively working to reduce their overall wage bill and prefer to bring in players with reasonable salary demands.

Affordable Wages Add to Hojlund’s Appeal

According to Tuttojuve, the striker currently earns around 4 million euros per season at Manchester United. This is a figure Juventus believe they can accommodate within their financial plans. As they continue to reshape the squad, maintaining fiscal responsibility remains a top priority.

Hojlund’s struggles in England cannot be ignored, and the club must carefully evaluate whether those difficulties stem from the league itself or deeper issues related to confidence and form. While his single campaign in Serie A was promising, the Premier League has proved to be a far greater challenge.

Juventus must now decide whether to take a calculated risk by bringing Hojlund back to Italy, banking on his ability to adapt quickly and contribute meaningfully. With the summer transfer window approaching, this could be one of the more intriguing decisions the club faces.