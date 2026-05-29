Juventus want a new goalkeeper this summer, with Michele Di Gregorio struggling with the pressure of playing for a big club like the Old Lady.

He is a very good goalkeeper and remains a strong shot stopper, but Juventus believe they deserve a stronger option and will do their best to sign one.

Their first choice target is Alisson Becker of Liverpool, but at the moment the Reds are not allowing the Brazilian goalkeeper to leave, with the club keen to retain him.

Goalkeeper recruitment plans

Liverpool want him to stay, and he will not force a move to Juventus, as he still has a year left on his contract at Anfield, which has forced Juve to consider other targets.

One of the goalkeepers on their shortlist is Alexander Nübel, a Bayern Munich goalkeeper who has been on loan at Stuttgart since 2023 and has returned to Bavaria this summer.

He is now back at Bayern, but is expected to be at best third choice and does not want that role, which is why Juventus are confident about a potential deal.

The Bianconeri see him as an ideal alternative to Alisson, and according to Sport Mediaset, Juve could seriously sign him this summer as he has ruled out staying at Bayern if he does not play.

The German champions also believe he needs to leave and are now prepared to sanction his departure, which is positive news for Juventus as they evaluate their options in goal.

Future outlook for Juventus goalkeeping plans

Juventus continue to assess multiple options in the transfer market as they look to strengthen a key position in the squad ahead of the new season.

Their decision will depend on availability and cost, with Alisson remaining a long-term dream target while Nübel represents a more realistic alternative if negotiations progress.

The coming weeks are expected to be decisive as Juventus attempt to resolve their goalkeeping situation and ensure they are better prepared for the next campaign.