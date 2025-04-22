Ademola Lookman could emerge as the next high-profile attacking addition to Juventus, despite the club’s reported interest in both Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Højlund, as cited by Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri are preparing for a significant squad overhaul during the upcoming summer transfer window, with several key players expected to depart and new arrivals anticipated. Among those likely to leave are Dušan Vlahović and Randal Kolo Muani, as the club looks to reshape its attacking options and make strategic decisions regarding the future of the squad.

Whether Igor Tudor remains at the helm or a new manager is appointed, Juventus are expected to reinforce their forward line. While the names of Osimhen, Højlund, and Lookman have all been linked with potential moves to Turin, the report suggests that Lookman may be the most realistic target for the Italian giants.

The same source notes that Juventus are facing intense competition for Osimhen, with Manchester United currently leading the race to secure the Nigerian’s signature. Should that transfer materialise, United are likely to send Højlund to Galatasaray, who have expressed a strong interest in the Danish striker. This scenario would leave Juventus with limited options, potentially shifting their focus entirely to Lookman.

Atalanta are reportedly open to selling the Nigerian international at the end of the season, provided Juventus are able to meet their valuation. Lookman, who has impressed in Serie A with his technical ability and goal-scoring threat, could offer the versatility and attacking edge that Juventus are seeking.

The final decision may depend on the club’s tactical direction and managerial situation, but if Igor Tudor views Lookman as a fitting addition to his system, pursuing the transfer could prove a wise move. With budget constraints and competition from other top clubs in play, Juventus may need to act decisively to secure a player of Lookman’s calibre.