Juventus were linked with a move for two English midfielders this month, with Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips entering their radar.

Phillips had been on their shopping list from the start of the season after they lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli for the rest of the term.

The Englishman is eager to leave Manchester City, where he rarely plays, and Juventus explored a move for him before abandoning that pursuit.

Henderson grew weary of life in Saudi Arabia and signed for Ajax a few hours ago. However, before joining the Dutchmen, he was offered to Juventus.

The Bianconeri considered signing him before ultimately deciding against it. The question arises: why did they not move for either English star?

Calciomercato reveals that Max Allegri was not impressed with either of them, and Juventus aimed to sign a midfielder with a substantial number of goals and assists to his name.

Neither of these players fit that profile, prompting the Bianconeri to wait until the summer to address and improve that aspect of their squad.

Juve FC Says

Phillips has hardly played, and Henderson is returning to Europe after a frustrating spell in Saudi Arabia, so we made the right choice by avoiding both players.

In the summer, we will have the chance to bag a better midfielder, even if it means paying a good fee.