As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus was among the serious contenders for Galeno’s signature. They engaged in discussions with Porto, considering not only Galeno but also the possibility of bringing in Francisco Conceicao, another talented winger. However, the deal proved challenging as Porto firmly valued Galeno at €40 million and was unwilling to negotiate a lower price or consider loan options. This financial barrier forced Juventus to shift its focus elsewhere.

Ultimately, the Bianconeri decided to pursue a loan deal for Conceicao instead, which turned out to be a more feasible option given Porto’s resistance to letting Galeno go at a reasonable price. While Conceicao was also a player Porto preferred to keep, the departure of the player’s father from the club facilitated his loan move to Juventus. As for Galeno, Porto held onto him, waiting for a club willing to meet their valuation, but that offer never materialised.

Reflecting on this situation, it’s clear that Galeno’s presence could have significantly strengthened Juventus’ attacking options. His ability to create chances and contribute goals would have been invaluable, especially given the team’s current struggles in breaking down defensively compact opponents. However, with the deal falling through, Juventus must now concentrate on maximising the potential of the players currently at their disposal, including those who have already made an impact this season.

While the loss of a talent like Galeno is disappointing, the club remains focused on making the most of its existing squad and continuing to compete at a high level in both domestic and European competitions. As they navigate the season, Juventus will undoubtedly be looking for ways to enhance their performance and possibly explore new transfer opportunities in the future.