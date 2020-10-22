Why Juventus didn’t make an effort to sign Marcos Alonso

Juventus were linked with a move for at least one Chelsea defender in the last transfer window.

Emerson Palmieri was linked with a return to the Italian top flight with Juventus, however, that move didn’t happen.

His teammate, Marcos Alonso was also linked with a move to Turin and it seems that the Spaniard was a move serious target for the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato has revealed why the Spaniard’s move to the Italian champions never happened.

It claimed that while a lot of rumours were going around about his move to the Italians side, Juve was never really serious about landing him.

This is because the Italians considered the economics that will be required to get him signed up and they decided to kill the idea of landing him.

The report adds that Juve wasn’t that serious because they took note of his huge salary at Stamford Bridge.

The club also considered the fact that he wouldn’t have been their first choice defender and it makes no sense to spend that much on him.

Alonso has remained at Chelsea where he is currently struggling to earn a place back in the club’s starting XI following the arrival of Ben Chilwell.