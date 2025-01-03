Juventus is reportedly prioritising the signing of David Hancko as they seek to strengthen their defensive options this month. The Slovakian international has been a standout performer for Feyenoord, earning the attention of several top clubs across Europe. However, the Bianconeri are determined to win the race for his signature.

Juventus has been in the market for defensive reinforcements, with injuries to key players including Gleison Bremer and inconsistent performances exposing vulnerabilities in their backline this season. Hancko, known for his versatility and reliability, has been identified as a key target to address these issues.

The 27-year-old is highly valued for his ability to play multiple roles in defence, including as a left-sided centre-back and as a full-back. His left-footedness adds an extra dimension to Juventus’ defensive setup, providing balance and flexibility that the team currently lacks.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus has been tracking Hancko for some time and remains convinced that he is the right player to improve their squad. Although recent reports suggest that the club’s interest has cooled, the Bianconeri are still working behind the scenes to ensure they secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Feyenoord, however, is unlikely to part with one of their key players without a significant offer. The Dutch club values Hancko not only for his defensive prowess but also for his leadership and composure on the ball—qualities that have made him indispensable at the heart of their defence.

For Juventus, financial considerations will play a crucial role in determining whether a deal can be finalised. The club is navigating a tight budget and must ensure that any acquisition fits within its financial framework. Balancing immediate needs with long-term planning will be critical as they negotiate with Feyenoord.

Hancko’s profile aligns with Juventus’ ambitions to rebuild a squad capable of competing at the highest level. If the Bianconeri can bring him to Turin, they will gain a defender who combines technical ability with a strong work ethic, making him a perfect fit for the Serie A giants.

Despite the challenges, Juventus remains persistent in their pursuit of the Slovakian star. With the January transfer window in full swing, the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether Hancko will don the black and white jersey.