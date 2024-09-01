Juventus were hot on the heels of Jadon Sancho who was seeking a late-summer exit from Manchester United, but it was Chelsea who eventually sealed the deal.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was on a signing spree in the final week of the summer transfer session, sealing deals for Pierre Kalulu, Nicolas Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao and Teun Koopmeiners.

And yet, the Bianconeri were tipped to pull off one final coup by landing Sancho. However, that deal never materialized.

The Serie A giants reportedly refused to include an obligation to buy the 24-year-old at the end of the season, while Man United weren’t willing to accept a loan with an option to purchase.

So in the end, the Red Devils ended up doing business with their fellow Premier League giants Chelsea.

Nevertheless, TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Nicolo Ceccarini explained why Juventus didn’t regret missing out on the England international.

The pundit insists that the Bianconeri already felt they had enough quality and depth in the attacking third, so they weren’t truly desperate to add Sancho – or any other player for that matter – to the fold.

“Juventus is definitely the team that has changed the most,” noted Ceccarini via JuventusNews24.

“The work done by Giuntoli is clear for all to see. He gave Thiago Motta a complete group in every department. All targeted and functional operations that the club can build on for several years.

“No regrets for Sancho. The attack was already complete and in the end, Juventus also preferred to stay that way for the sake of balance.”