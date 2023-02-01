Why Juventus failed in last-ditch effort to recall Andrea Cambiaso

The January transfer session has come and gone, but not a single player joined Max Allegri’s first team. However, Juventus directors had actually made a last-gasp attempt to recall Andrea Cambiaso from Bologna.

Eventually, it was to no avail, as the 22-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium before making his return to Turin in the summer.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus had a glimmer of hope when Bologna signed Giorgos Kyriakopoulos – another wingback – however, Thiago Motta insisted on maintaining the services of Cambiaso.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will still suffer from a shortage of options in the fullback/wingback department.

Juve FC say

For one reason or another, Juventus have a knack for complicating matters for themselves. For instance, the decision to send both Luca Pellegrini and Cambiaso on loan remains baffling.

Kudos for new interim sporting director Giovanni Manna for trying to rectify the situation, but Bologna had no reason to cooperate.

On a positive note, it’s pleasant to know that Motta holds Cambiaso with high regard, suggesting that the young man has all the makings to become a top fullback.

This season, the former Genoa man has thus far contributed with two assists in 18 Serie A appearances.