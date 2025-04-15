Juventus was keen to sign Nicolò Bertola during the January transfer window, having followed the defender closely throughout the first half of the season. The club, dressed in their iconic black and white stripes, believed that Bertola could bring substantial quality to their squad and provide solid performances if he were added to their ranks. As they searched for new defenders to strengthen their backline, Juventus saw him as an ideal addition to their team. With this in mind, the club made efforts to lure the 22-year-old centre-back to the Allianz Stadium.

Despite their persistence, Juventus was unable to convince Bertola to leave Spezia. The defender carefully considered their offer but ultimately decided that it was not the right move for him at that stage of his career. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus left no stone unturned in their pursuit of Bertola during the winter transfer window, attempting to secure his services in every way possible. However, after reflecting on their interest, the young defender made the decision to stay at Spezia for the rest of the season.

This choice was reportedly influenced by Bertola’s desire to continue playing regularly, something Juventus could not offer with the same certainty. Juventus’ current defensive options were well established, and any potential move to Turin would have likely resulted in limited playing time for Bertola. The defender clearly valued his continued development, and the prospect of being a regular starter at Spezia was more appealing than moving to a club where his playing time could not be guaranteed.

Following this, Juventus turned to other options in the transfer market, eventually securing the signature of Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United. However, there is still a chance that Juventus may revisit their interest in Bertola in the future. While Juventus has not kept in touch with the player since the winter window, the possibility remains that they could make a renewed attempt to bring him to Turin, especially if Bertola continues to perform well.

Bertola’s decision to remain at Spezia was undoubtedly a courageous one. If he maintains his impressive form over the remainder of the season, Juventus could find themselves revisiting their pursuit of the young defender. Should his performances continue to impress, Juventus may once again look to bring him into their fold, seeing him as a potential future star for their defensive line.