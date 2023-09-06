Juventus had expressed interest in signing Suso during the final days of the transfer window as an alternative after missing out on Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo. Suso, who previously played in Serie A, was viewed as a reliable option given his experience.

The Bianconeri were keen to reinforce their squad after losing Angel di Maria and believed that either Berardi or Suso would be valuable additions. However, they failed to secure the signing of Berardi due to missing the transfer deadline, and they also faced challenges in their pursuit of Suso.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus made a late attempt to acquire Suso, but their efforts came too late, and they were unable to convince Sevilla to sell the player. Furthermore, a key reason for Suso’s stay at Sevilla was the reluctance of his manager to part with such an integral player, as the manager reportedly vetoed the transfer.

Juve FC Says

If we had seriously wanted Suso, we should have acted faster and everyone knows this.

We were really sloppy in chasing after our targets in the last transfer window and we know that it is because there was not enough money available.

We now have to do better when another chance comes to make moves and sign players.