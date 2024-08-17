Juventus fans have recently been closely following Paulo Dybala’s future as the Argentinian forward nears a potential exit from AS Roma.

He has become a target for Al-Qadsiah, who are advancing in talks to make him the latest top talent to leave Europe.

Roma is open to his departure, which is accelerating negotiations for all parties involved.

Although Dybala no longer plays for Juventus, his future still holds interest for the Bianconeri faithful.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juve fans are keeping an eye on Dybala’s situation because it could impact the future of one of their unwanted stars.

The report claims that if Roma does sell Dybala, they could move for Federico Chiesa.

Juventus needs to offload Chiesa and is already in talks to secure his replacement, making his departure crucial.

This explains why Juve fans are monitoring updates on Dybala’s future, even though Roma is not the only club interested in Chiesa.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has to leave us as soon as possible because he is too big to stay on the bench and do nothing for us.

He also knows he cannot risk staying on the bench for the next year, considering he is already at the peak of his career.