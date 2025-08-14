Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was jeered by the club’s supporters during the friendly against Juventus Next Gen which ended 2-0 in favour of the seniors.

The 25-year-old’s relationship with the club has hit an all-time low, as the management has been lobbying to find him a new accommodation, while the player seems keen to see out his lucrative contract which will expire next June.

Therefore, the two parties have been on a collision course for months, especially following Damien Comolli’s failed attempt to rectify the situation by offering the attacker a new contract and spreading his hefty salary over several years.

Juventus desperate to offload Dusan Vlahovic

In addition to the unsavoury contract situation, Vlahovic has been failing to live up to the expectations on the pitch, with his ever-plummeting performances leaving fans bemused.

Hence, a section of the Juventus supporters have taken the opportunity to express their frustration and irritation with the striker during Wednesday’s ‘family’ friendly at the Allianz Stadium.

As IlBianconero reports, the evening started on a normal note, with Vlahovic shaking hands with Juventus supporters while he and his teammates made their way to the pitch.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, the situation gradually turned sour with every poor action from the Serbian, whether it’s a wayward shot or a weak pass.

Even when Vlahovic managed to score the second goal for the senior team, he refused to celebrate, only muttering a few words to himself. At that point, the striker had understood that he is no longer a welcomed figure at the Allianz.

Therefore, one might wonder if this episode will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the centre-forward’s disappointing spell in Turin.

Allianz Stadium crowd turns on Vlahovic

Throughout his highs and lows, Vlahovic was always able to lean on the club’s support. A couple of years ago, the fanbase urged the former Fiorentina man to stay at a time when the management was hoping to send him packing and replace him with Romelu Lukaku.

For better or worse, people power prevailed, and the fans’ opposition put an end to this transfer manoeuvre.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Allianz Stadium will once again play a fundamental role in deciding the striker’s future, but this time with a contrasting outcome.

Vlahovic has been depicted as a greedy, nonchalant person who only cares about the number on his paycheck. Nevertheless, he’s also someone who might strike you as an emotional man yearning for the support and adoration of the club.

And since this is no longer on display in Turin, perhaps he has finally realised that his black-and-white chapter is well and truly over, and it’s now time to embrace change, even if engulfed by uncertainty.