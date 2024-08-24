News broke yesterday that Milan Skriniar is no longer part of Luis Enrique’s plans at PSG, opening the door for Juventus to potentially sign the defender.

The Bianconeri have pursued Skriniar before, and with their recent failure to secure Jean-Clair Todibo, they are keen to strengthen their defence with another high-quality addition.

Skriniar was regarded as one of the world’s best defenders during his time at Inter Milan before joining PSG as a free agent last season. However, his stint in Paris has not gone as he had hoped, and he has now fallen out of favour at the club.

With limited playing time at PSG, Skriniar will likely seek a move elsewhere, and the French side seems ready to cut their losses and let him go.

Despite this opportunity, a move to Juventus appears unlikely due to financial challenges. According to a report by TuttoJuve, the Slovakian defender earns €9 million per season, a salary that is beyond Juventus’ budget. The only realistic scenario for the Bianconeri would be if PSG agrees to cover a significant portion of his wages.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar is a superb defender with Serie A experience, but we just cannot pay those wages.