Juventus had strong intentions of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma when it became clear that he would leave AC Milan on a free transfer. At the time, he was widely regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe, and the opportunity to acquire him without a transfer fee was a tempting prospect.

Ultimately, Juventus were beaten to his signature by Paris Saint-Germain, a move that came as little surprise given the financial and sporting power of the French club. Looking back, Juventus may well regret missing out on the Italy international, particularly in light of recent developments.

Donnarumma Key to PSG’s European Campaign

Donnarumma has played a crucial role in PSG’s successful campaign this season, with the club now preparing for a Champions League final. Since the start of the knockout stage, he has made several top-class saves, providing his team with the stability and confidence required at the highest level.

Despite his impressive performances, Donnarumma’s future in Paris remains uncertain. His current contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and with PSG fully focused on their upcoming Champions League final, contract negotiations have reportedly stalled. The lack of progress could represent a significant risk for the club if they fail to secure his long-term commitment.

Donnarumma

Juventus Monitoring Goalkeeper Situation

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus are keeping a close watch on the situation and may renew their interest in bringing Donnarumma back to Serie A. The report indicates that the club has not been entirely satisfied with the performances of Michele Di Gregorio and is now feeling encouraged by the potential availability of Donnarumma.

While the prospect of signing a player of his calibre is appealing, the financial aspect presents a challenge. Matching Donnarumma’s current salary at PSG would be difficult for Juventus, who is operating under more constrained financial conditions. Nonetheless, the opportunity to secure a world-class goalkeeper on a free transfer next summer could be too significant to ignore, and Juventus may be willing to explore all options.

If the club is serious about returning to the top, pursuing a player like Donnarumma could be a statement of intent.