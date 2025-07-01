Juventus remain strongly interested in securing the services of Flamengo defender Wesley Franca during the current transfer window, as he has been on their radar for some time. The young Brazilian has continued to impress and is widely tipped to make the move to European football in the coming weeks.

Wesley has played a prominent role for Flamengo at the Club World Cup, where his performances have attracted even more attention from clubs across Europe. His consistent form and impact on the pitch have marked him as a standout talent, increasing the level of competition Juventus may face in their pursuit of his signature.

Juventus Identify Wesley as a Key Target

The Bianconeri consider Wesley to be one of their primary defensive targets in this transfer window. They are eager to act swiftly in securing his transfer, aware that hesitation could allow rival clubs to step in. His potential and versatility have made him an appealing option for the Bianconeri as they seek to reinforce their squad with promising talent.

However, Juventus are facing internal constraints that may delay its ability to finalise the deal. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club must first address the situation of Timothy Weah in order to move forward with Wesley’s signing. They are reportedly looking to offload the American international to create both financial room and space within the squad.

Weah’s Departure Key to Wesley Deal

Juventus had targeted a move for Weah to Nottingham Forest, but the player declined the offer, as he is said to prefer joining a club of higher stature. This has complicated the club’s plans, as they aim to balance squad depth with financial sustainability. While depth is generally viewed as a positive, there is concern that an overcrowded roster could hinder the integration of new arrivals.

Until the situation surrounding Weah is resolved, Juventus may find it difficult to proceed with the acquisition of Wesley. Nevertheless, their commitment to the Brazilian defender remains strong, and they are expected to continue working towards a solution that will allow them to bring him to Turin in this window.