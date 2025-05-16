Juventus are once again being linked with a move for David Hancko as they plan to strengthen their defensive options at the end of the season. The Feyenoord defender was on their radar during the January transfer window, but a deal did not materialise due to the Dutch club’s high demands.

Hancko is admired by Juventus for his versatility, with the ability to play both as a central defender and at left back. He was one of the players reportedly wanted by Thiago Motta before he was sacked, who values defenders capable of playing in multiple roles across the back line. The Bianconeri viewed him as a potential solution for their defensive needs and made efforts to secure his signature during the winter, but Feyenoord’s valuation made negotiations difficult.

Juventus Facing Competition for Hancko

The summer transfer window may offer a renewed opportunity for Juventus to pursue Hancko, but they are not alone in the race. Several clubs are said to be interested in signing the Slovakian defender, including Al Nassr, who could pose serious competition due to their financial strength and ambition.

Juventus will need to act decisively if they are to land their target, but at this stage, the situation remains unresolved. The club must weigh up multiple factors before committing to another major defensive signing.

(Getty Images)

Defensive Plans Still Unclear

As reported by Il Bianconero, the primary reason Juventus have not advanced talks for Hancko is because they are still undecided about the structure of their defence for next season.

This uncertainty is delaying progress, with the club still evaluating which players to retain and where reinforcements are most urgently required. Juventus are cautious about adding new players before these decisions are made, as it could impact their long-term squad balance.

For now, Hancko remains a player of interest, but whether he joins Juventus will depend on how their plans develop over the coming weeks.