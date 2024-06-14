Michele Di Gregorio has been tipped to become the next Juventus number one, and reports suggest he has already agreed to a deal with the Bianconeri.

However, the goalkeeper has yet to sign his Juventus contract, and their fans are eager for that to happen soon.

Juve expects him to join on an initial loan deal for €4 million, with an obligation to sign him permanently for €16 million.

The goalkeeper, currently on the books of Monza, has been one of the best in Serie A, and Juve expects him to strengthen their squad under Thiago Motta.

But why has he not officially signed for the Old Lady yet? A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the only missing piece of the agreement is the player’s signature.

However, they also assure that it will happen soon, as all other agreements have already been sealed.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio will become one of the best players in our squad when he completes his transfer to our team and we expect him to do so soon.

We remain the biggest club in the country despite our recent underwhelming results and he would almost certainly want to join us.