PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Lloyd Kelly of Juventus competes for the ball with Dennis Man of Parma calcio during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Lloyd Kelly will certainly seal a permanent transfer to Juventus, as the obligation to buy him from Newcastle United has already been activated.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring the Englishman since his days at Bournemouth, but he ended up signing for the Magpies on a free transfer last summer.

However, the 26-year-old hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting role at Eddie Howe’s court, so Newcastle agreed to loan him to Juventus who were desperate for defensive reinforcement in January after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending injuries, and parting ways with former club captain Danilo.

Juventus signed Lloyd Kelly on loan with obligation to buy

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Premier League boys seized the opportunity to register a swift windfall from a player they signed for free six months earlier.

At the time, it was suggested that Kelly’s obligation to buy is linked to Juve’s European qualification. In other words, the Bianconeri must purchase the player’s contract if they qualify for any European tournament next season, whether it may be the Champions League, the Europa League, or even the Conference League.

Kelly’s obligation to buy already activated

Nevertheless, DAZN journalist Orazio Accomando claims that the conditions of the obligation to buy Kelly are actually significantly easier to achieve, as it would be sufficient for the Bianconeri to avoid relegation to Serie B to trigger the redemption.

“Lloyd Kelly is already a Juventus player on a permanent basis,” confirmed Accomando on his X account.

“The obligation to buy was not linked to Champions League qualification or the number of appearances, but to a more easily achievable objective: the certainty of playing in Serie A next season.

“The cost will be €13.5M in total, considering loan fees and the purchase.”

Hence, it can be said that Juventus and Newcastle had agreed a permanent transfer in all but name, as the Bianconeri wished to defer the cost of the purchase to the following campaign.