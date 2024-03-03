Juventus and Inter are both reportedly monitoring up-and-coming Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The 26-year-old is a Nerazzurri youth product who has been plying his trade with the Biancorossi since 2020.

He initially joined the Brianza club on loan before making his move permanent in 2022. Since then, he has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A.

According to Calciomercato, former Inter captain Samir Handanovic was in the stands yesterday at the U-Power Stadium to monitor Di Gregorio in his team’s encounter against Roma.

The Slovenian hanged his gloves last summer, and currently serves as a scout for the Nerazzurri.

But despite Di Gregorio’s past at Inter, the source claims that Juventus might well have the upper hand in the negotiations with Monza.

As the report explains, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani has named the custodian’s price at 20 million euros, but would be willing to accept players in exchange.

But while Inter could offer young attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio (currently on loan at Cagliari), Juventus are willing to include more ready-made stars as deal sweeteners.

This list includes the likes of Moise Kean, Samuele Iling-Junior, Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, which would tip the scale in the Old Lady’s favor.

Moreover, the report mentions Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as an alternative for Di Gregorio on Juve’s shortlist.

The Bianconeri have been closely following the 23-year-old since his days on loan at Cremonese.

Juventus currently have Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin as their main options between the sticks, but their deals will expire in 2025.