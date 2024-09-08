Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Feyenoord defender Hancko. They will be monitoring the 26-year-old during the season before deciding whether to launch an onslaught for his services next summer.

The Slovakian centre-back rose through the ranks of Zilina before being poached by Fiorentina in 2018.

Hancko spent a single campaign in Florence but saw little playing time. He then had a three-year spell at Sparta Praha before joining Rotterdam in 2022.

The Slovakia international has now established himself as a pillar at the back for the Rotterdam-based club who armored him a contract until June 2028.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have now set their sights on the left-footed defender.

As the pink newspaper explains, Juventus have a solid rapport with the Dutch club which could facilitate the negotiations. The two parties conducted the Facundo Gonzalez operation in previous weeks.

The source also reveals the reasons why the Old Lady is pursuing Hancko.

First of all, the former Fiorentina man is capable of playing either as a central defender, which is his primary role, or a left-back.

Moreover, Juventus will likely need to bolster their backline next term. After all, Danilo is facing an uncertain future after losing his automatic starting berth following Thiago Motta’s arrival.

For his part, Pierre Kalulu is on loan from Milan, so Juve could still opt against exercising their option to purchase his contract.

Furthermore, Daniele Rugani and Tiago Djalo might not return to Turin when their loan stints with Ajax and Porto expire at the end of the season.