Juventus are reportedly leading the race to sign Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo who could be seeking a new career adventure.

The right-back has been plying his trade at the Stadio Maradona since 2019, but he feels that his cycle in the southern city has now reached its expiry.

The 30-year-old led the club towards a historic Scudetto triumph last term, but the team suffered a horrific fall from grace this season which saw them finish 10th in the Serie A table.

Therefore, he’s looking to change the air following a dreadful campaign, with Inter and Juventus emerging as candidates.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have the advantage thanks to a key factor.

As the source tells it, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli shares a strong rapport with the fullback’s agent Mario Giuffredi.

Giuntoli was the one who brought Di Lorenzo to Napoli five years ago, and he could be looking to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.

Moreover, Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via IlBianconero) echoes the same story, identifying Juventus as the favorite to poach the Italian’s services.

Pedulla mentions an irreparable rift between Napoli an Di Lorenzo, prompting the player to seek a transfer.

The journalist also talks about interest from Inter, but the Italian champions would first have to find a buyer for Denzel Dumfries before making a move for the Napoli captain.

The right-back contributed with two goals and eight assists in 47 appearances across all competitions this season. His contract with the Partenopei is valid until 2028.