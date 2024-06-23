Juventus have an agreement in place to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, but we’re still waiting for the official announcement.

The 26-year-old’s imminent move to Turin has been one of the worst-kept secrets in Italian football.

Bianconeri fans have been well aware of the transfer for weeks now. They even greeted the shot-stopper with applause during the final fixture of the season when he received the Best Serie A Goalkeeper Award.

The Turin-based giants reportedly agreed a transfer fee with Monza in the region of 20 million euros. They also reached an accord with the player’s entourage over personal terms.

And yet, Juventus haven’t officially announced the transfer. So what’s behind the delay?

According to La Stampa via IlBianconero, Juventus are waiting to sell Wojciech Szczesny before announcing the capture of Di Gregorio.

The Italian will arrive as a direct replacement for the Polish goalkeeper who is heading towards the exit door.

The 33-year-old is on the verge of completing a transfer to Al-Nassr where he will reunite with his former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

This operation should be closed in the next few days, paving the way for Di Gregorio’s arrival in Turin.

The Inter youth product will be expected to claim the Number One spot, with Mattia Perin maintaining his role as a reliable understudy.