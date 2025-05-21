Juventus are planning to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window, despite having undertaken a significant rebuild in that area at the beginning of the current season. The club remains convinced that certain key elements are still missing and is determined to address those gaps in the coming months.

One of their top targets remains Sandro Tonali, a player widely admired in Turin. Tonali has become a crucial part of Newcastle United’s squad in the Premier League and is viewed as one of their most valuable assets. Newcastle are not known for parting with important players, particularly those who are central to their recent successes.

Tonali Seen as an Unlikely Acquisition

Newcastle recently secured a domestic cup title and may feature in the Champions League next season, which only strengthens Tonali’s importance to their squad. The Italian international also appears content in his current surroundings, which further reduces the likelihood of a move. While Juventus continue to admire the midfielder and hold onto hopes of bringing him back to Serie A, they are well aware of the obstacles.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are expected to face significant challenges in any pursuit of Tonali, with the report indicating that the player’s transfer fee would likely be prohibitive. In contrast, Florentino Luís of Benfica has emerged as a more realistic and financially viable option.

Getty Images

Florentino Luís Considered a More Attainable Target

Florentino Luís earns around 2.5 million euros per season and could be available for approximately 30 million euros, making him a far more accessible target for the Bianconeri. Given budgetary considerations and the need to make strategic investments, Juventus are likely to focus its efforts on securing the Benfica midfielder.

Luís is a highly regarded player in his own right and is seen as a strong addition who could enhance Juventus’ midfield options effectively. While the dream of signing Tonali remains, the practicality and affordability of Florentino Luís suggest he is the more probable acquisition ahead of the new season.

As Juventus look to bolster their squad, decisions will be guided not only by ambition but by financial logic, making Luís the leading candidate for a midfield reinforcement this summer.