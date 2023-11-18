Juventus has been actively pursuing a move for Domenico Berardi in recent months as they seek reinforcements for their squad. The club missed out on acquiring him in the last transfer window due to an inability to meet the deadline set by Sassuolo.

Rumours are suggesting that Juventus might make another attempt to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window. However, some fans have raised questions about the decision to pursue the Azzurri attacker, particularly considering his preferred position in a 4-3-3 formation.

It’s worth noting that Juventus has already converted Federico Chiesa into a striker within their 3-5-2 system, leaving limited space for Berardi in that setup. However, according to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri’s interest in Berardi is driven by the desire to provide Max Allegri with greater tactical flexibility.

By adding Berardi to the squad, Juventus aims to offer the coach the option to switch to a 4-3-3 formation when needed, with Berardi potentially serving as a right winger in that system.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the best attackers in the league and will do well for us if we add him to the group.

Switching to a 4-3-3 formation will also be sweet music to Chiesa’s ears as he performs best in that setup.

The Azzurri star has been one of the top players in the league for several seasons, so we will sign a seasoned professional if we add Berardi to our group.