Juventus is looking to seal an agreement to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in the next few days, which will involve two players.

In the last week, Juve quickly identified the Brazilian as the midfielder they need to improve their squad.

As they anticipate Thiago Motta’s appointment as their next manager, the men in black and white are keen to ensure they have a team that can help him achieve quick success.

Luiz seems keen on moving to Juve too, but the Bianconeri cannot meet Villa’s asking price. Consequently, both clubs are settling on a deal where Juve offers 20 million euros plus Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie.

Calciomercato explains that McKennie has been included because he has already informed Juve that he wants to leave this summer.

Iling-Junior is added to the offer because he struggled to get game time last term, and Juve believes he is not a crucial player for them.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior and McKennie are two players we can easily replace, and if Motta is confident his team would be better with Luiz as its midfielder, then we can make the sacrifice of signing the Brazilian before another club signs him.