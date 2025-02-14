Juventus sold Dean Huijsen in the summer as they looked for money to bolster their squad with more experienced players. The decision to part ways with the talented defender was a difficult one, but it was made with the long-term goals of the club in mind. With the team looking to strengthen their squad and bring in proven players, selling Huijsen was seen as a necessary step, despite his promising potential.

The Spaniard had proven to be one of the best stars in Juventus’ youth teams, earning praise for his performances and maturity on the pitch. He enjoyed a fine loan spell at AS Roma in the second half of last season, where he showcased his abilities in a competitive environment. During his time in Italy, Huijsen’s performances continued to impress, and it was clear that he had the talent to succeed at a higher level.

Juve could have kept him, but as soon as an offer came from Bournemouth, they decided to sell him, and he has been a star at the Premier League club. Since joining the Cherries, Huijsen has quickly become an integral part of their defence. His strong performances have helped solidify their backline, and he has adapted well to the physicality and speed of the Premier League. His rapid rise has attracted the attention of top clubs around the world, and it is clear that his future looks bright.

While Juventus does not want to sign him back at this point, they are keeping a close eye on developments around him, and there is a good reason for that. A report on Tuttojuve claims that the Bianconeri included a 10% sell-on clause in the move that took him to Bournemouth. This means that if the Cherries decide to sell Huijsen in the future, Juventus could benefit financially from the transfer, receiving a portion of the fee.

Huijsen is one player that Juventus always expected to do well in the future, even after his departure. His progress in England has not come as a surprise to those who followed his development in the Juventus youth system. The young defender’s rise to prominence is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and it reinforces the belief that Juventus’ youth academy is producing top-class talent.