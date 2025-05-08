Juventus sold Koni De Winter to Genoa during the last summer transfer window following a successful loan spell at the Ligurian club. The 22-year-old defender, one of the most highly regarded graduates from the Bianconeri’s Next Gen programme, has continued to impress in his permanent stint with Genoa.

De Winter has quickly become a key figure in the Genoa backline and is now considered one of their most important players. His consistent performances have attracted attention from several clubs, both within Serie A and across Europe. As the summer transfer window approaches, his name is expected to feature prominently in transfer discussions.

De Winter’s Rise at Genoa Draws Widespread Attention

Genoa are eager to retain the services of their best players, but like many mid-table clubs not competing for silverware, they are open to selling at the right price. While they continue to build their squad and make strategic improvements, De Winter has emerged as one of the most sought-after assets in their ranks.

Interest in the Belgian defender is growing, and Genoa may soon find it difficult to hold onto him if significant offers are tabled. His development and importance to the team make him a valuable commodity, and any potential transfer would likely generate a sizeable return for the club.

Photo by Salvio Calabrese.

Juventus Have a Financial Interest in De Winter’s Future

Although Juventus no longer owns De Winter’s registration, they retain a financial interest in his career. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Genoa are now looking to sell the defender for around 25 million euros, a considerable increase from the 8 million euros they paid to sign him permanently from Juventus.

The Bianconeri included a 20 percent sell-on clause in the agreement, meaning a future sale could yield around 5 million euros for the Bianconeri. This clause gives Juventus a continued stake in the player’s progress and market value, underscoring the importance of strategic planning in transfer negotiations.

Having invested in De Winter’s development through their youth structure, Juventus stand to benefit once again, should Genoa complete a high-value transfer.