Juventus has been closely monitoring the Radu Dragusin transfer situation, not to re-sign the Romanian defender, but because the Bianconeri have a significant financial interest if he departs Genoa.

Having played a pivotal role in Dragusin’s development, Juventus sold him to Genoa, where he has since become a regular in the first team. His impressive performances have garnered attention from several top European clubs, with Tottenham reportedly leading the race ahead of Napoli to secure his signature for approximately 30 million euros.

Juventus, having included a sell-on clause in the initial transaction with Genoa, is keenly interested in Dragusin’s future. According to Football Italia, the Bianconeri negotiated a 20% sell-on clause, which means they stand to earn a substantial fee from the Romanian’s transfer in the coming days. This underscores the financial impact and strategic planning that clubs often incorporate into player transactions.

Juve FC Says

We knew Dragusin would become a top professional, and that sell-on clause was a smart move.

We need all the money we can get, so his future will continue to interest us until he gets a new club.