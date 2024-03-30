According to various reports, Federico Chiesa and Juventus are on the brink of parting ways at the end of this season.

The reasons behind this decision are not difficult to discern. Chiesa has been sidelined for numerous matches due to injuries and appears to be struggling to adapt under Max Allegri’s management.

Additionally, with just one season remaining on his current contract, Chiesa could potentially depart as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Juventus finds itself in a challenging predicament as they seek to address Chiesa’s future promptly, a task that proves to be quite challenging.

Chiesa had an exceptional start to the season, prompting Juventus to pursue a new contract for him. However, negotiations for an extension did not progress significantly.

As Chiesa’s form began to decline, communication between the club and his representatives dwindled. Nevertheless, as the season nears its conclusion, a resolution must be reached.

Reports from Calciomercato indicate that Juventus is keen for Chiesa to agree to at least a one-year contract extension. This desire stems from their reluctance to lose him as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Furthermore, Juventus is hesitant to offload Chiesa this summer with just a year remaining on his contract, as it would likely diminish his market value.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a talented player, but we deserve more from him. If things do not change, he will have to leave in the summer.

Protecting his value with a new deal is a smart idea, but it does not mean we can trust him.