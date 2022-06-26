Juventus has a longstanding interest in Leandro Paredes, and they could finally get their man this summer, but why have they continued to pursue his signature?

The Argentinian has played in Serie A before when he turned out for AS Roma.

That means he will not struggle to play for Juve if he joins the club, but that is not why they continue to pursue a transfer for him.

Corriere Dello Sport claims their interest in the former Zenit Saint Petersburg man’s signature is because they are looking for a midfielder that can dribble, is physical, has personality and international experience.

Paredes seems to possess these qualities, and Juve wants to pair him with Manuel Locatelli at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

After our struggles in midfield last season, the club knows it has to get players that will significantly lift the performance in that position.

They have spent time watching Paredes, and we should be excited about the contributions he would make if he joins the club because Max Allegri is experienced enough to sanction the transfer of a player that will be useful to him.

Hopefully, we can find an agreement with PSG and bring him back to Serie A.