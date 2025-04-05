Jonathan David is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after players in Europe at present, and the Canadian striker has now appeared on Juventus’ radar. The Bianconeri are facing the prospect of parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic once the current season concludes. In addition, Randal Kolo Muani is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain, further prompting Juventus to consider reinforcements for their attack. This situation has left the club in need of a new forward, with David being available as a free agent, making him an ideal candidate for Juventus to pursue.

David’s departure from Lille has made waves across European football, as he is regarded as one of the top strikers on the continent. His impressive performances have garnered attention from some of the biggest clubs, all of whom are eager to add him to their ranks. Juventus, too, believes David could be the ideal player to bolster their offensive line, particularly given his proven ability to score goals in one of Europe’s top leagues. However, despite these sentiments, Juventus has yet to make a concrete move to secure the forward’s signature.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus’ lack of action is attributed to the high demands that David is expected to have. The Canadian international’s entourage is likely to seek a substantial financial package in exchange for his services, which has led the club to hold off on pursuing him for the time being. Furthermore, Juventus is currently prioritising their qualification for the next UEFA Champions League. With a top-four finish being a crucial objective for the club, their focus is primarily on improving their on-field performances in the remainder of the season to ensure they secure a spot among Europe’s elite clubs.

David’s reputation as one of the finest strikers in world football only adds to the complexity of his potential transfer. It is anticipated that his representatives will demand significant sums to facilitate his move to Turin. Moreover, with other top European clubs likely to be involved in the race for his signature, Juventus faces stiff competition in their bid to acquire the player.