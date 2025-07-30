Selling a top player such as Dusan Vlahovic to a direct rival is a rare occurrence, particularly in Italian football, where most clubs typically avoid strengthening their competitors. Despite this, a potential agreement between Juventus and AC Milan could materialise in the coming weeks involving the highly rated striker.

Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus soon. Although he has spent a significant amount of time at the club, his overall contribution has not lived up to expectations, which has led to increased speculation about his future. Considered one of the standout forwards in the league, he is now in search of a new destination that reflects his belief that he can still perform at the highest level.

There have been earlier rumours linking him to clubs in Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. However, none of those connections have developed into serious offers. As a result, Juventus may be willing to break with tradition and negotiate a deal with a direct rival. The lack of interest from abroad has left the club with limited options, making a move within Italy increasingly likely.

Financial Pressures Shaping Juventus’ Transfer Strategy

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club has become open to the idea of sending Vlahovic to AC Milan due to the absence of solid offers from foreign sides. This represents a significant shift, driven more by financial necessity than competitive strategy. Juventus are under pressure to reduce their wage bill and see the sale of Vlahovic as a means to achieve that goal.

Getty Images

AC Milan Set to Benefit from Juventus’ Position

For AC Milan, the situation presents an opportunity to acquire a proven goalscorer without competition from clubs outside Italy. If the deal progresses, it would mark a notable exception in Italian football, where top-tier players rarely switch directly between leading domestic sides. While the decision might not sit well with all supporters, it is a clear sign that economic realities are playing an increasingly dominant role in transfer policies across the league.