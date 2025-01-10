Juventus remains keen on signing Joshua Zirkzee this month after identifying him as the attacker who can make Thiago Motta’s work easier. The Dutchman and the Juve manager worked together at Bologna and had a good time during their time there. Juventus is keen to ensure they have the right players for their manager, and Zirkzee has been struggling at Manchester United.

The Premier League club is prepared to sanction his departure after just six months, which offers Juventus a boost in their pursuit of him. The Bianconeri have several names on their radar and have enquired about the conditions to make a move for Zirkzee happen. United is open to his departure, but Juventus wants to sign him on loan, a structure that the Premier League club does not favour.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that the move is being held back at the moment because Juventus wants to sign Zirkzee on loan, while United is looking for an outright sale.

While Juventus may not get their desired player immediately, they will continue to look for ways to bolster their squad. For now, it makes more sense to ensure that Zirkzee’s addition to the team is done in a way that works for both clubs. However, the club will not shy away from this deal, as they see the potential in him. If Zirkzee moves to Juventus, he could prove to be a valuable asset for the team in the future.

Ultimately, Juventus remains keen on signing Zirkzee but will need to make sure the deal is structured correctly. This means negotiations with Manchester United are likely to continue throughout the window.