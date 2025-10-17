Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has long been a player of interest for Juventus, with the club pursuing him since his time at Lazio. The midfielder has performed at a consistently high level in recent seasons and has remained on the Bianconeri’s radar despite his move away from Europe.

During his Serie A career, Juventus explored all avenues to bring him to Turin. However, Lazio were unwilling to sanction his transfer unless the club met a record fee. The Italian side eventually received substantial compensation when Milinkovic-Savic moved to the Saudi Pro League, where he now plays for Al Hilal.

Juventus Eyeing a Return to Europe

Despite his current contract abroad, Juventus are confident that Milinkovic-Savic retains the quality to strengthen its squad and intends to make a renewed attempt to sign him at the end of this season. The club sees him as a midfielder capable of influencing matches at the highest level and fitting into their tactical setup, providing both creativity and solidity in the centre of the park.

The Bianconeri view his potential return as an opportunity to reinforce their midfield with a player who is already well known to Serie A and capable of delivering immediately. Juventus’ ambition is to secure players who can make an immediate impact, and Milinkovic-Savic fits this profile.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Salary Considerations Could Complicate a Move

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are likely to face difficulties in negotiating a transfer due to Milinkovic-Savic’s current salary. The report states that the midfielder earns 20 million euros net per season, a figure that is considered unsustainable for the club, particularly as they aim to reduce Dusan Vlahovic’s 12 million euros per season in wages.

Any potential agreement would therefore require the Serbian to accept a substantial reduction in pay for the move to materialise. Juventus are prepared to engage in discussions, but the financial gap remains a significant obstacle that will need to be resolved before a deal can be concluded.

While challenges remain, Juventus remain committed to exploring the possibility of bringing Milinkovic-Savic back to Europe, with the intention of strengthening their squad and maintaining competitiveness both domestically and in European competition.