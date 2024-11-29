Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Jonathan David as a free agent in the summer, but the Bianconeri face stiff competition for the Canadian striker’s signature. David, whose contract with Lille is running down, is widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. Juventus is keen to bring him in, especially as there are uncertainties surrounding the future of their current striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic’s contract situation at Juventus is complicated, as the Serbian forward has made it clear that he does not want to accept a pay cut in order to extend his stay in Turin. This leaves Juventus with a decision to make, especially as Vlahovic will enter the final year of his contract after this season. If he does leave, Jonathan David could be an ideal replacement. The 24-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 with his consistent goal-scoring ability, and Juventus views him as a potential long-term solution to their attacking needs.

However, securing David’s signature is proving difficult due to his high demands. A report on Tuttojuve claims that David is seeking a salary of 7 million euros net per season, as well as a signing-on fee of approximately 18 million euros. Given the calibre of clubs also interested in the striker, David is confident that he will find a suitor who is willing to meet his financial requirements.

While Juventus sees David as an excellent addition to their squad, the club is mindful of the financial implications of such a deal. As much as they admire his talent, the Bianconeri must ensure that any potential transfer makes sense from a financial standpoint. Juventus is determined not to be forced into overpaying for his signature, and they will need to carefully assess whether his demands are feasible within their budget. Despite these challenges, Juventus remains eager to secure David as a key piece for their future.