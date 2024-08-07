The Bianconeri are keen on both players and are looking to finalise deals for them as soon as possible.

Juventus has been monitoring them for months and has already spoken to Nice about signing Todibo.

The Frenchman is expected to leave Nice this summer and has not been involved in their pre-season games, indicating his imminent departure. However, Juve has not yet reached an agreement to sign him.

According to Calciomercato, Todibo’s move is closely linked to that of Koopmeiners because the less money they spend on signing Koopmeiners, the more cash they will have left to secure Todibo.

The report claims Juve will definitely sign Todibo on a loan-to-buy agreement. However, they must pay an initial loan fee, and that amount will impact their budget for Koopmeiners.

As soon as they can complete the move for the defender, they will then make a move for Koopmeiners.