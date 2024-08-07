The two players Juventus are likely to sign before the transfer window closes are Teun Koopmeiners and Jean-Clair Todibo.
Todibo and Koopmeiners will improve our group further, and we need to do all we can to add them to the squad soon.
Koopmeiners was always annihilated by Rabiot yet Juve is willing to buy him for 55m . This club seems to be never getting it right. Go sell Chiesa for 15M and then buy noob wingers for 30M hoping to win Serie A. Noob management
And why couldn’t this Annihilator-Rabiot score golals and assist?
Because he hasn’t offensive skills. Allegri’s only skill was parking the bus, but that didn’t work either.
Motta and Giuntoli want to make offensive plays, and Juventus need a creative midfileder.