Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as the club continues to evaluate reinforcements for its squad. Following Leicester’s relegation at the end of last season, Ndidi is expected to depart, with the midfielder keen to avoid playing in the second tier of English football.

Over recent seasons, Ndidi has been linked with several top European sides. Despite Leicester being regarded as a club with a strong chance of returning to the Premier League quickly, the player is believed to be seeking a move that matches his ambitions. Juventus, aiming to build a competitive squad for the 2025–2026 campaign, now has the Nigerian midfielder on their radar.

Midfield Concerns Prompt Transfer Evaluation

Twelve months ago, Juventus made significant additions to their midfield with the arrivals of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners. However, both players have struggled to consistently meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium. As the club evaluates its options, the possibility of replacing underperforming midfielders remains open, especially if viable alternatives can be secured at a reasonable cost.

Ndidi, who has enjoyed several successful seasons in the Premier League, presents an attractive opportunity. Juventus are reportedly open to the idea of signing him if his price remains within a manageable range. The club’s management is said to be considering a deal in the region of 10 million euros, a figure they believe represents good value for a player of his experience and calibre.

Financial Appeal and Strategic Fit

As reported by Calciomercato, the low transfer fee is a major factor behind Juventus’ interest in the Leicester City midfielder. Given the financial demands of top-level football, securing a player of Ndidi’s profile at such a cost is viewed as a potentially smart piece of business.

Ndidi has built a reputation as a reliable and disciplined presence in midfield. His ability to win the ball and shield the defence could be a strong complement to Juventus’ existing tactical structure. With preparations underway for the new season, the Bianconeri are carefully assessing whether a move for the Leicester player could strengthen their squad without compromising their financial strategy.