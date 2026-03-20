Juventus is among the clubs pursuing a potential free transfer for Bernardo Silva at the end of the season, when he is expected to leave Manchester City. Despite remaining one of the club’s most influential players during the current campaign, there appears to be a growing acceptance that his time in England is coming to an end.

Growing Interest Across Europe

Manchester City do not seem overly concerned about the prospect of Silva’s departure, even though he continues to play a vital role in their performances. While Pep Guardiola has publicly expressed a desire to keep working with the midfielder, there are indications that, privately, the club has accepted he could move on once the season concludes.

This situation has alerted several top clubs, all of whom believe they have a realistic chance of securing his signature. Silva is expected to decide on his future in the near future, and the level of interest in him reflects his quality and consistency at the highest level of the game.

For Juventus, this represents both an opportunity and a challenge. On one hand, the possibility of signing a player of Silva’s calibre on a free transfer is highly appealing. On the other hand, his substantial salary and the number of competing clubs make the deal far from straightforward.

Juventus Remain Confident

Despite these obstacles, Juventus remain optimistic about their chances of completing the transfer. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the club believes its relationship with Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, could prove decisive in negotiations. This connection is seen as a significant advantage in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive race.

Several other clubs are actively pursuing the midfielder, and the outcome remains uncertain. However, Juventus are maintaining confidence that it can secure his signature and strengthen its squad ahead of next season.

The coming weeks are expected to provide greater clarity on Silva’s future, as he weighs his options and decides on the next step in his career.