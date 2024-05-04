Juventus remains committed to adding Teun Koopmeiners to their squad at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been following the Dutchman since last season, and his performance in this campaign has made them keen to add him to their squad.

Juve has had an inconsistent season, and they believe signing players like the Dutchman could improve things.

Max Allegri’s men watched him dazzle at the Allianz Stadium during Atalanta’s last match in Turin, and that seems to seal their interest in signing him.

Juve has followed several players and has some of the best in every position in the league on their shopping list.

However, Koopmeiners appears to be the most important player they wish to sign, as the Dutchman shines at Atalanta.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have not yet made an official approach for his signature because they have not confirmed their qualification for the next Champions League.

The report claims they will do so if they can confirm qualifying for the Champions League after their next match.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is a player we must try not to miss out on because he has been fantastic on Atalanta’s books and will likely do well for us.