Victor Osimhen is a key transfer target for Juventus as the Bianconeri work to maintain the strength and balance of their squad. The club is focused on ensuring improvement from this season forward, and this involves continuing to invest in new players to enhance the team’s overall quality.

Juventus are interested in bringing Osimhen to Turin despite being fully aware that Napoli is unlikely to agree to a deal without considerable resistance. This makes the potential transfer a particularly difficult one, as negotiations between the two Serie A clubs are expected to be far from straightforward. Nevertheless, Juventus remain determined in their pursuit, although the path to securing his signature is an uphill task.

With the current campaign approaching its conclusion, the Bianconeri are beginning to make plans for the summer transfer window. At the same time, they are placing significant focus on achieving a top-four finish in the league. Securing Champions League qualification is not only important from a sporting perspective but also essential to supporting their ambitions in the transfer market. A place in Europe’s premier club competition would provide both the financial resources and the appeal required to attract high-profile players such as Osimhen.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Juventus are also facing competition from Galatasaray, who are reported to be interested in signing the Nigerian striker. At this stage, Juventus do not appear to be leading the race for his signature. Per a report cited by Tuttojuve, the club would need to qualify for the Champions League in order to justify spending €75 million on Osimhen, regardless of who might be sold to raise funds. Should Juventus fail to secure that qualification, their pursuit of the forward would come to an end.

Osimhen is considered one of the finest strikers in world football, and Juventus would undoubtedly benefit from adding a player of his calibre. However, the success of this potential transfer depends entirely on their ability to meet both the financial and sporting conditions necessary to move forward.