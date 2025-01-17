Arsenal remains interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, with reports suggesting that the Gunners could make a move for the striker during the current transfer window.

The Serbian forward is regarded as one of the finest strikers in Europe and is currently the leading goalscorer for Juventus. The Bianconeri are reportedly working on several transfer deals this month, raising questions about whether Vlahovic might be sold.

The Gunners’ interest in Vlahovic appears to have been reignited following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, which has forced Arsenal to reassess their January transfer strategy. Despite this, Vlahovic’s future remains uncertain, as he and Juventus continue to struggle to agree on terms for a new contract. The club could potentially decide to offload him either this month or in the summer. However, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that a January move is unlikely.

According to the report, Juventus may consider selling Andrea Cambiaso to Manchester City if an appropriate offer is made. Should this deal materialise, it would ease Juventus’ financial situation and remove the need to sell Vlahovic during the current window. This development could allow the Bianconeri to retain their star striker until at least the summer.

Selling Vlahovic now would pose risks for Juventus, even if they were to secure another attacking player. A newly signed forward would require time to adapt, which could jeopardise the team’s immediate results. Retaining Vlahovic, therefore, appears to be the more sensible decision for the remainder of the season, as Juventus navigate a crucial period both on and off the pitch.

While Arsenal remains eager to strengthen their squad, it seems unlikely that they will secure Vlahovic’s signature this month unless Juventus’ stance changes dramatically. For now, the Serbian striker’s future appears tied to Turin, at least until the summer.