Juventus wants to sign Jadon Sancho this summer as he looks set to leave Manchester United again.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Because the Dutchman has been confirmed as United’s manager for another season, Sancho is unlikely to play for them next season.

United wants to sell him for a good fee, and Juventus would love to sign him on loan for the upcoming season.

The Red Devils are not open to that yet and will try to permanently transfer him before this transfer window closes.

Juventus is closely following Sancho and seems ready to make a deal at the slightest suggestion that he is available.

However, Calciomercato reveals that he can only move to Juventus if they sell Federico Chiesa.

Both players have the same profile and play in the same position, so Juve does not need Sancho if Chiesa remains in their squad.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Sancho have similar profiles, and it would be interesting to see if we can sell Chiesa this summer.

Apart from Sancho having the same profile as Chiesa, we cannot afford the salary of both players.